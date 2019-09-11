WBUR News
Boston Commemorates 9/11 With Wreath-Laying In Public Garden00:49Play
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh led one of the many events today to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
WBUR's Jerome Campbell reports the mayor joined surviving family members in the public garden.
This segment aired on September 11, 2019.
Jerome Campbell Reporter
Jerome Campbell is a WBUR Poverty and Justice Fellow whose reporting is supported by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
