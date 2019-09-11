Support the news

Boston Commemorates 9/11 With Wreath-Laying In Public Garden00:49
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 11, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh led one of the many events today to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

WBUR's Jerome Campbell reports the mayor joined surviving family members in the public garden.

This segment aired on September 11, 2019.

Related:

Jerome Campbell Twitter Reporter
Jerome Campbell is a WBUR Poverty and Justice Fellow whose reporting is supported by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news