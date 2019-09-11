WBUR News
Mass. AG Healey Won't Join Tentative Purdue Settlement With Other AGs
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is opting to not join a tentative settlement other states and communities have reportedly reached with Purdue Pharma. The company makes the opioid painkiller OxyContin.
WBUR's All Things Considered spoke with David Schumacher, former deputy chief of the health care fraud unit in the U.S. attorney's office for Massachusetts, for more on what this means for the state.
This segment airs on September 11, 2019. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
