The Democratic Party lost one of its longest serving political activists this week with the passing of Margaret 'MarDee' Xifaras.

The Marion native passed away Tuesday after battling cancer.

Xifaras worked on Democratic political campaigns for nearly 50 years — including presidential campaigns of Al Gore and Barack Obama.

Locally, she worked as an attorney, as well as on the late congressman Gerry Studds campaigns. She also worked frequently with former Governor Deval Patrick who held high regard for her as both a community organizer — and a friend.

Patrick joined WBUR's Morning Edition to remember the friend and colleague he called "MarDee X."