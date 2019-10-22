WBUR News
'A Turning Point' In The Fight Against Alzheimer's? Biogen Applies For FDA Approval Of Previously-Dropped Drug
There's big news in Alzheimer's disease research, and it comes out of Cambridge.
The biotech giant Biogen is doing something almost unheard of: It's applying for FDA approval of an Alzheimer's drug it previously declared a failure.
Biogen ended trials of the drug "aducanumab" in March. Researchers said it wasn't helping to slow the progression of Alzheimer's. The move rocked the industry. The medication had been seen as potentially the last hope in the main line of Alzheimer's research.
But then scientists analyzed a new set of data. And according to Biogen's executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer, Dr. Al Sandrock, the new data opened up a whole new world. Sandrock spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins.
