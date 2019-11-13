WBUR News
Red Line riders: you're next.
Next weekend, the MBTA shuts down service between Broadway and Kendall as part of a series of planned disruptions to accommodate repairs on the aging system.
The weekend closures on the Orange Line are part of an upgrade to the system following derailments that threw the system into crisis.
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak joined WBUR's Morning Edition to share more on the upgrades and the state of the T.
This segment aired on November 13, 2019.
