Support the news

Red Line Is Slated Next For Weekend Closures03:19
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 13, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
MBTA Red Line train. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
MBTA Red Line train. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Red Line riders: you're next.

Next weekend, the MBTA shuts down service between Broadway and Kendall as part of a series of planned disruptions to accommodate repairs on the aging system.

The weekend closures on the Orange Line are part of an upgrade to the system following derailments that threw the system into crisis.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak joined WBUR's Morning Edition to share more on the upgrades and the state of the T.

This segment aired on November 13, 2019.

Steve Brown Twitter Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news