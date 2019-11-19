Support the news

Worcester Remembers The Life Of Lt. Jason Menard

November 19, 2019
Pall bearers carry the casket of Worcester firefighter Lt. Jason Menard into his funeral mass in St. John's Church in Worcester, Mass. Monday Nov. 18, 2019. Mourners from fire departments across the region are expected at the funeral of the fire lieutenant who died after saving two colleagues. (Ashley Green/The Telegram & Gazette via AP, Pool)

The Worcester fire department continues to investigate the death of Lt. Jason Menard.

Menard died last week after entering a burning 3-story apartment building. Officials say he was responding to reports of a baby trapped on the third floor. While no baby was found, Menard did save the life of a fellow firefighter.

WBUR's Simón Rios was at Menard's funeral Monday morning and joined Morning Edition to share more.

This segment aired on November 19, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Simón Rios Twitter Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.

