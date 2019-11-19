WBUR News
Support the news
Worcester Remembers The Life Of Lt. Jason Menard
The Worcester fire department continues to investigate the death of Lt. Jason Menard.
Menard died last week after entering a burning 3-story apartment building. Officials say he was responding to reports of a baby trapped on the third floor. While no baby was found, Menard did save the life of a fellow firefighter.
WBUR's Simón Rios was at Menard's funeral Monday morning and joined Morning Edition to share more.
This segment aired on November 19, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
+Join the discussion
Support the news