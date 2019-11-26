WBUR News
Gov. Baker Signs Distracted Driving Bill Into Law
Massachusetts has become the sixth and final state in New England to enact a distracted driving law.
The law signed Monday by Gov. Charlie Baker prohibits drivers from holding a phone for any purpose.
WBUR's State House reporter Steve Brown joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share more.
This segment aired on November 26, 2019.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
