Gov. Baker Signs Distracted Driving Bill Into Law02:27
November 26, 2019
A driver talks on a cell phone while driving in Newark, N.J. in 2008. (Mike Derer/AP)
Massachusetts has become the sixth and final state in New England to enact a distracted driving law.

The law signed Monday by Gov. Charlie Baker prohibits drivers from holding a phone for any purpose.

WBUR's State House reporter Steve Brown joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share more.

This segment aired on November 26, 2019.

