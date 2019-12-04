WBUR News
Worcester Six Commemorated In Ceremony, 20 Years After Tragedy03:22Play
The city of Worcester is showing its appreciation for its firefighters — those on the job and those who have lost their lives doing their jobs.
Weeks after the death of a fire lieutenant, Worcester residents turned out to remember six firefighters who died two decades ago.
WBUR's Simón Rios reports.
This segment aired on December 4, 2019.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
