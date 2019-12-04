Support the news

Worcester Six Commemorated In Ceremony, 20 Years After Tragedy03:22
December 04, 2019
Part of the memorial dedicated to the Fallen Six in Worcester. (Simón Rios/WBUR)
The city of Worcester is showing its appreciation for its firefighters — those on the job and those who have lost their lives doing their jobs.

Weeks after the death of a fire lieutenant, Worcester residents turned out to remember six firefighters who died two decades ago.

WBUR's Simón Rios reports.

This segment aired on December 4, 2019.

Simón Rios Twitter Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.

