Independent Probe Finds A 'Questionable' Approach To Safety At The MBTA02:52Play
The MBTA needs to do much more to improve safety throughout it's system, according to a scathing report from an independent panel following a 5-month investigation into the agency.
The probe was prompted by a series of derailments and other mishaps on the T. WBUR's Steve Brown joined Morning Edition to talk about it.
This segment aired on December 10, 2019.
