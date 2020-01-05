WBUR News
The New England Patriots' season is over. An interception at the end of the first-round playoff game in Foxboro last night sealed the fate of the reigning Super Bowl champs as they lost to the Tennessee Titans 20 - 13. That interception might also have been the final pass Tom Brady throws in a New England Patriots uniform.
WBUR's Sharon Brody spoke with Sports & Society reporter Shira Springer about the game and what could be next for the 42-year-old star quarterback.
This segment aired on January 5, 2020.
