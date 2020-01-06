Brady Says He's Unsure What's Ahead. What Does That Mean For The Pats' Future?

After a first round exit from the NFL playoffs, it's already time to focus on what the New England Patriots will look like next season.

The biggest question is: who will be the team's quarterback?

Tom Brady was unwilling to discuss that after the Patriots lost 20 to 13 to the Tennessee Titans Saturday in Foxboro.

To begin considering what's ahead for the Patriots, ESPN football reporter Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.