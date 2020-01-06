Support the news

Brady Says He's Unsure What's Ahead. What Does That Mean For The Pats' Future?

January 06, 2020
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday. (Elise Amendola/AP)
After a first round exit from the NFL playoffs, it's already time to focus on what the New England Patriots will look like next season.

The biggest question is: who will be the team's quarterback?

Tom Brady was unwilling to discuss that after the Patriots lost 20 to 13 to the Tennessee Titans Saturday in Foxboro.

To begin considering what's ahead for the Patriots, ESPN football reporter Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on January 6, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

