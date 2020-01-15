The Red Sox are looking for a new manager this morning.

Last night, the team released a statement saying it has parted ways with Alex Cora.

The move was made just a day after a Major League Baseball investigation implicated Cora in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal while he was a bench coach with the team.

WBUR Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition host Deborah Becker to talk about what it means for the team, and what's ahead.