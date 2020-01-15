WBUR News
Support the news
Alex Cora Is Out As Red Sox Manager. What's Ahead For The Team?03:31Play
The Red Sox are looking for a new manager this morning.
Last night, the team released a statement saying it has parted ways with Alex Cora.
The move was made just a day after a Major League Baseball investigation implicated Cora in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal while he was a bench coach with the team.
WBUR Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition host Deborah Becker to talk about what it means for the team, and what's ahead.
This segment aired on January 15, 2020.
Related:
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
+Join the discussion
Support the news