Support the news

Alex Cora Is Out As Red Sox Manager. What's Ahead For The Team?03:31
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 15, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks during a news conference at Fenway Park in Boston, Sept. 30, 2019. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks during a news conference at Fenway Park in Boston, Sept. 30, 2019. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

The Red Sox are looking for a new manager this morning.

Last night, the team released a statement saying it has parted ways with Alex Cora.

The move was made just a day after a Major League Baseball investigation implicated Cora in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal while he was a bench coach with the team.

WBUR Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition host Deborah Becker to talk about what it means for the team, and what's ahead.

This segment aired on January 15, 2020.

Related:

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news