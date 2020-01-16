As Bernie Sanders Climbs, His Supporters Say Thanks For Noticing

With the Iowa Caucus less than three weeks away, and the New Hampshire Primary a week after that, Bernie Sanders is surging. He is raising more money than any of his Democratic competitors, and is at or near the top in several recent polls.

"I just feel that he is the one who can beat Trump by a wide margin," said Diane St. Germain, of Bedford, New Hampshire, who supported Sanders in 2016 and has been knocking on doors for him over the past three months.

"He has the movement behind him, he has the energy behind him and he is the one who will mobilize voters who are disgusted with the system because he's been so honest and because he works for the people," she said Saturday morning, while volunteering at a Sanders field office in Manchester.

But like many of Sanders' supporters, St. Germain said the Vermont senator has been too often over-looked — discounted by the media and the Democratic Party establishment.

"There was virtually a blackout on the mainstream cable stations over the past few months," she said. "It's only recently that they're recognizing that he is the strongest candidate to beat Trump, and they're doing so reluctantly."

Sanders greets member of the audience after speaking at a campaign stop at St. Ambrose University, Jan. 11, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

St. Germain's complaint is shared by many Sanders supporters across New Hampshire. It was born in 2016, when major TV networks frequently ignored Sanders' events while feasting on Donald Trump's rowdy rallies. But this year is different. According to analyses by Politico and FiveThirtyEight, Sanders is getting plenty of coverage.

But his supporters still have a beef: they say many in the press are biased against Sanders because they see him as a candidate who is too far to the left and cannot win. And his supporters might have a point.

"The reason why the media doesn't take him perhaps as seriously as they should is because they believe there is a ceiling for Bernie Sanders," said Adrienne Elrod, a political strategist who worked on Hilary Clinton's presidential campaign, at a WBUR political forum in November.

Elrod said Sanders' support has ebbed and flowed "from 19% to 22%" thanks to a loyal following, but that many in the press believe it won't go any higher.

And yet, since resuming his campaign following a heart attack in October, Sanders has only gained momentum. He raised $34.5 million in the final quarter of last year — far more than his Democratic rivals — while polls show him close to or in the lead in Iowa and New Hampshire. Sanders says the money and the polls are a testament to the power of growing grassroots support.