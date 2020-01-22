Support the news

Independent New Hampshire Voters Split on Impeachment08:47
January 22, 2020
As the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump gets underway and the New Hampshire primary looms just weeks away, we decided to touch base with our group of unenrolled -- popularly known as "Independent" — New Hampshire voters, to see how they're feeling about the proceedings and the upcoming elections.

Elizabeth Sides, of Hopkinton, and Sheridan Brown, of Grantham, do not like or support President Trump. But Bedford business consultant Susan Terzakis, who stands by the president, says congressional Democrats are just as guilty of playing partisan politics as the Republicans.

This segment aired on January 22, 2020.

