The Boston Celtics say "there are no words" to convey the organization's "heart break" over the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

The two died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California. Kobe Bryant was 41; Gianna was 13.

Former Cape Cod League baseball coach John Altobelli and his wife and daughter were also killed in the crash.

With more on Bryant's legacy, WBUR sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.