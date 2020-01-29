WBUR News
Support the news
Boston Foundation Head Steps Down
Paul Grogan, the longtime head of the Boston Foundation, is stepping down.
He led the century-old group that bills itself as one of the largest community foundations in the country, with more than $1.3 billion in net assets, for almost two decades.
Grogan joined WBUR's Bob Oakes to discuss his decision on Morning Edition.
This segment aired on January 28, 2020. The audio for this segment is not available.
Related:
Dan Guzman Senior Producer, Morning Edition
Dan Guzman is senior producer for Morning Edition at WBUR.
+Join the discussion
Support the news