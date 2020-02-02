WBUR News
Democratic Presidential Candidates Canvas Iowa In Final Weekend Before Caucuses
With just one day to go before the Iowa caucuses, the Democratic presidential candidates are criss-crossing that state making their closing arguments as they try to win over undecided voters.
WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks is in Iowa where he has been taking the pulse of voters ahead of Monday's caucuses.
This segment aired on February 2, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
