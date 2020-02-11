It’s finally here. After more than a year of campaigning, town halls, rallies, speeches and debates — as well as tens of millions of dollars spent — now it’s up to New Hampshire voters, who are casting ballots Tuesday in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

After strong finishes in Iowa last week, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are hoping to build more momentum as they pursue the Democratic presidential nomination.

WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition from just outside of Peterborough, New Hampshire.