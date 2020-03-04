WBUR News
Trump Wins Mass. GOP Primary By A Landslide
Joe Biden wasn't the only big winner in Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.
President Trump received nearly 90% of the Republican votes here, trouncing former Gov. Bill Weld, who captured less than 10%.
WBUR's Steve Brown tells Morning Edition host Bob Oakes that Trump's decisive victory is welcome news to the president's supporters here.
This segment aired on March 4, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
