Where Things Stand With Coronavirus In Massachusetts
The threat of coronavirus is hitting a growing swath of students, health care workers and people of all ages in Massachusetts.
Boston University, Northeastern and all five UMass campuses joined the list of campuses that are sending students home to finish the semester online.
But on Wednesday, state officials announced just three new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus. And the number of confirmed cases jumped from one to six.
WBUR’s Martha Bebinger joined us for what will be our daily update on coronavirus cases and response in Massachusetts.
This segment aired on March 11, 2020.
Martha Bebinger Reporter
Martha Bebinger covers health care and other general assignments for WBUR.
Lynn Jolicoeur Producer/Reporter
Lynn Jolicoeur is the field producer for WBUR's All Things Considered. She also reports for the station's various local news broadcasts.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
