The threat of coronavirus is hitting a growing swath of students, health care workers and people of all ages in Massachusetts.

Boston University, Northeastern and all five UMass campuses joined the list of campuses that are sending students home to finish the semester online.

But on Wednesday, state officials announced just three new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus. And the number of confirmed cases jumped from one to six.

WBUR’s Martha Bebinger joined us for what will be our daily update on coronavirus cases and response in Massachusetts.