An Iraqi family is among the last refugees to be resettled in Massachusetts for the foreseeable future.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees has indefinitely suspended resettlement travel for refugees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alaa Issa hugs his sister Lina, as she and her family arrive at Logan Airport. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

But not before the Bihnam family was able to make their way from Turkey and reunite with family amid the global health crisis.

WBUR's Shannon Dooling joins Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.