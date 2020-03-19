WBUR News
An Iraqi Family Is Among Last Refugees To Be Resettled In Mass. After U.N. Suspends Travel02:43Play
An Iraqi family is among the last refugees to be resettled in Massachusetts for the foreseeable future.
The United Nations High Commission for Refugees has indefinitely suspended resettlement travel for refugees due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But not before the Bihnam family was able to make their way from Turkey and reunite with family amid the global health crisis.
WBUR's Shannon Dooling joins Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on March 19, 2020.
Shannon Dooling Reporter
Shannon Dooling is an immigration reporter at WBUR, Boston’s NPR news station.
