Support the news

An Iraqi Family Is Among Last Refugees To Be Resettled In Mass. After U.N. Suspends Travel02:43
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 19, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Alaa Issa hugs his sister Lina, as she and her family arrive at Logan Airport. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Alaa Issa hugs his sister Lina, as she and her family arrive at Logan Airport. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

An Iraqi family is among the last refugees to be resettled in Massachusetts for the foreseeable future.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees has indefinitely suspended resettlement travel for refugees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alaa Issa hugs his sister Lina, as she and her family arrive at Logan Airport. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Alaa Issa hugs his sister Lina, as she and her family arrive at Logan Airport. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

But not before the Bihnam family was able to make their way from Turkey and reunite with family amid the global health crisis.

WBUR's Shannon Dooling joins Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.

Lina Issa hugs her sister-in-law Ikhlaas Afraam, as they walk with their families through Logan Airport. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Lina Issa hugs her sister-in-law Ikhlaas Afraam, as they walk with their families through Logan Airport. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

This segment aired on March 19, 2020.

Shannon Dooling Twitter Reporter
Shannon Dooling is an immigration reporter at WBUR, Boston’s NPR news station.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news