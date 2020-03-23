Mass. has 777 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Public Health. That's up 131 cases from the 646 reported Sunday.

Nine people have died from the coronavirus in Mass. That includes two residents in Boston, which has 133 of the state's 777 cases.

Of those who are infected statewide, 79 have been hospitalized.

Labs in the state have tested 8,922 patients for coronavirus as of Monday. The newest state data is the first to give a full total of patients tested to date. In addition to the state public health lab, more than a dozen labs have tested patients for coronavirus, including Tufts Medical Center, Viracor, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

There are 255 suspected and confirmed cases at Beth Israel Lahey network hospitals, with 54 patients in intensive care. At Massachusetts General Hospital, there are 131 suspected and confirmed cases in the ICU. At Tufts Medical Center, there are eight suspected cases in intensive care, double the number since Saturday. There are also 20 Tufts staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

Notably, over half of the Mass. residents who have tested positive for coronavirus have been under the age of 50. On Sunday, top U.S. health officials expressed concern that coronavirus in the U.S. is hitting young people harder than it has in other countries.

In a press conference this morning, Gov. Charlie Baker said to expect a continued increase in the number of Mass. cases as the state ramps up its testing efforts.