The Army Is Joining Massachusetts' Fight Against Coronavirus

As he stepped off a small jet into the Massachusetts snow on Saturday morning, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville raised his elbow to give air bumps to members of the state National Guard who were there to greet him.

The most senior officer in the Army, McConville has been in war zones around the world. Now, the Bay State native is fighting a different kind of war — and this time, the battleground is at home.

“What’s different about this is that it’s a fight against an invisible enemy,” McConville said at a press conference with Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker on Saturday. "We remain Army strong, Massachusetts strong, and Boston strong. This is a great state, and we will defeat this virus."

The general looked down for a moment.

“I was born and raised in Quincy," he continued. "My dad still lives in the house we grew up in. I have tremendous pride being from the Boston area, and we’re just very thankful to have the opportunity to get back to the community and work with all the great professionals here trying to defeat the virus.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic morphed into a national crisis, the military has been instrumental in enabling states to expand their medical capacity — particularly those that were hit hardest, like Massachusetts and New York.

The Army Corps of Engineers has helped build field hospitals like "Boston Hope," the 1,000-bed field hospital set up inside the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, where McConville and Baker spoke on Saturday. And Army reserve medical units are deploying to help treat patients with coronavirus across the state.

“The military’s job is to protect the nation," McConville said. "We have a threat right now, and that’s why we’re here to assist communities like Massachusetts and Boston."