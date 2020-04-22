The Boston Red Sox haven't played a game yet this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but their 2020 is still off to a rough start.

Major League Baseball's investigation into a possible Red Sox cheating scandal finds one of the team's video staffers illegally relayed signs to hitters during Boston's 2018 World Series-winning season.

WBUR's Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the news and what it means for the Red Sox going forward.