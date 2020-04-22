WBUR News WBUR News

Major League Baseball Punishes Red Sox In Sign-Stealing Scandal04:26
April 22, 2020
The Boston Red Sox haven't played a game yet this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but their 2020 is still off to a rough start.

Major League Baseball's investigation into a possible Red Sox cheating scandal finds one of the team's video staffers illegally relayed signs to hitters during Boston's 2018 World Series-winning season.

WBUR's Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the news and what it means for the Red Sox going forward.

This segment aired on April 22, 2020.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR's All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

