Why This Mass. Family Pulled A Loved One Out Of Assisted Living
Senior living facilities have emerged as hot spots of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some families are wondering if their loved ones would be safer outside these senior residences.
WBUR's Amelia Mason has the story of why one family decided to bring their mother home.
This segment aired on April 29, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Amelia Mason Arts And Culture Reporter
Amelia Mason is an arts and culture reporter and critic for The ARTery, WBUR's arts and culture team. She covers everything from fine art to television to the inner workings of the Boston music scene.
