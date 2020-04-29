WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Why This Mass. Family Pulled A Loved One Out Of Assisted Living

April 29, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Senior living facilities have emerged as hot spots of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some families are wondering if their loved ones would be safer outside these senior residences.

WBUR's Amelia Mason has the story of why one family decided to bring their mother home.

This segment aired on April 29, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Amelia Mason Twitter Arts And Culture Reporter
Amelia Mason is an arts and culture reporter and critic for The ARTery, WBUR's arts and culture team. She covers everything from fine art to television to the inner workings of the Boston music scene.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news