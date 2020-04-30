The first week of May is a work week for Congress, but lawmakers in the House won’t be returning to Washington as scheduled.

Announced on Tuesday, the abrupt decision to keep lawmakers at home on account of the COVID-19 pandemic raises questions about how the House will continue to function.

House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern of Worcester says the remedy is to allow remote voting and virtual hearings, and he joined WBUR's Morning Edition to make the case.