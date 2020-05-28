WBUR News
There Will Be No Boston Marathon In 202007:04Play
This year's Boston marathon will be a virtual-only event. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the cancellation of the traditional road race Thursday afternoon.
It had been postponed from April to September, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the race organizer, the Boston Athletic Association will hold a week-long virtual marathon event.
BAA CEO Tom Grilk joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the decision, and what the organization has planned as part of its week-long virtual event in September.
This segment aired on May 28, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
