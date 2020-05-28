This year's Boston marathon will be a virtual-only event. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the cancellation of the traditional road race Thursday afternoon.

It had been postponed from April to September, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the race organizer, the Boston Athletic Association will hold a week-long virtual marathon event.

BAA CEO Tom Grilk joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the decision, and what the organization has planned as part of its week-long virtual event in September.