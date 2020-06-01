What began as a massive peaceful demonstration in Boston on Sunday took a turn for the worse at night. Thousands of people marched from Roxbury to the State House to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

After the march, as the crowd began to disperse, violence started to break out. Now, leaders in Boston, as in many other cities across the country, are struggling to consider the next steps.

WBUR's Simón Rios covered the protest and joined Morning Edition to talk about it.

