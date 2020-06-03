WBUR News WBUR News

Boston Vigil For Black Americans Killed By Police Succeeds At Remaining Peaceful05:11
June 03, 2020
Organizers of a large vigil and demonstration against the deaths of black Americans at the hands of police officers have succeeded in the goal of non-violent protest.

No major confrontations came from the vigil, which drew hundreds of thousands of people to Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday, or from demonstrations later in the night around the city.

WBUR's Adrian Ma was out most of the night following the demonstrations and joined Morning Edition to report.

This segment aired on June 3, 2020.

Adrian Ma Twitter Reporter
Adrian Ma is a reporter for WBUR's Bostonomix team.

