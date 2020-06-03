WBUR News
Organizers of a large vigil and demonstration against the deaths of black Americans at the hands of police officers have succeeded in the goal of non-violent protest.
No major confrontations came from the vigil, which drew hundreds of thousands of people to Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday, or from demonstrations later in the night around the city.
WBUR's Adrian Ma was out most of the night following the demonstrations and joined Morning Edition to report.
This segment aired on June 3, 2020.
