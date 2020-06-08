WBUR News
Biden, Trump Will Officially Compete For Presidential Office In November06:39Play
Amidst national tensions over race and the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential campaign appears to be picking up steam.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been the presumptive Democratic nominee since March, has officially secured the number of delegates needed to win the nomination.
President Trump began the weekend with a campaign-like visit to Maine.
With less than five months until Election Day, WBUR's Morning Edition checked in with senior political reporter Anthony Brooks.
This segment aired on June 8, 2020.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
