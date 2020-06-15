WBUR News
A Member Of Boston's Newly Formed Task Force To Combat Racism On The Work Ahead
Mayor Marty Walsh is assembling a task force to combat racism in Boston, which he has declared a public health crisis in the city.
The mayor's move comes amid widespread demonstrations calling for racial equity and police reform, and an ongoing pandemic that has hit Black and brown communities the hardest.
One member of the task force on racism is former state legislator Marie St. Fleur. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on June 15, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
