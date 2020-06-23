WBUR News
Support the news
Framingham Group Petitions City To Remove School Resource Officers
The current national debate about policing is extending to school police officers.
In some Massachusetts communities, there are calls to remove officers from schools, and to reallocate the money paid to officers to social programs instead.
In Framingham, the group Framingham Families for Racial Equity in Education met with school leaders and police yesterday about their petition to remove the city's two school resource officers.
This segment aired on June 23, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
+Join the discussion
Support the news