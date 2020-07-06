Mass. Landlords And Tenants Are At Odds — But Agree On Need For Massive Infusion Of Cash For Rent

Now the family owes $6,000 for three months in back rent, and their landlord has threatened to take legal action.

"As a mother, I am very concerned about not having money to pay the rent,” she says, looking worried as she sits on a couch in her living room. "My kids have watched me crying, and they've asked if we'll have to live on the street."

We've agreed to use only Carolina's first name because she and her family fear legal repercussions due to the couple's immigration status.

Carolina lives in East Boston with her husband and four kids — her newest child was born at the start of the pandemic in March. The couple lost their cleaning jobs shortly after their baby's birth, and the family has almost no income. Because Carolina and her husband are undocumented immigrants, the family can’t get the kind of federal benefits that have helped others in the state keep up with their rent.

“It's not that we want to live for free. We can’t work now — and we’ve never been short on the rent before."

Renters Can't Pay

Evictions could soar in Massachusetts in the months to come, as housing relief measures and pandemic unemployment benefits expire over the summer. The state could extend its current moratorium on evictions, but critics say any new laws must protect landlords as well.

Carolina says landlords need to understand the situation tenants are facing: “It's not that we want to live for free. We can’t work now — and we’ve never been short on the rent before."

Carolina takes her 4-month-old daughter from her son. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The other side of the coin is that without income, landlords can't keep up on their payments either.

In normal times, Carolina and her family might be facing eviction. But renters across the state are protected by the moratorium on evictions that’s been in place for the last three months. It's set to expire on Aug. 18, however, and advocates say Massachusetts could see a massive wave of displacement that would hit hardest in Black and brown neighborhoods.

For a sense of how many evictions could be brewing, the state Housing Court tells WBUR that last year saw an average of 7,653 evictions per quarter. Today, the court is already sitting on roughly 5,000 eviction cases, all paused because of the pandemic.

But the coronavirus crisis could multiply the normal number of evictions, experts say.

“It’s going to tremendously increase the number of evictions,” says Steve Meacham, an organizer with the tenants’ rights group City Life/Vida Urbana. “If you look at people who are on unemployment, or how many renters are expected to be behind on their rent when the moratorium ends … we’re gonna see a huge upswing.”

Mass INC estimates that between April and June, nearly a third of renters in the state missed paying at least some rent — and the longer the pandemic continues, the worse the numbers could be.

Meacham also points out that the coronavirus struck while Massachusetts was already in the midst of a housing crisis: “Mass building clearcuts … it was just awful. We don’t want to go back to that normal.”

Now housing advocates says something has to be done, either to guarantee incomes through the epidemic, or to prohibit evictions — or both.

And Meacham’s group says if the government is going to come up with vast sums of money to cover rent past and future, it has to be part of a negotiation for “long-term housing stability,” meaning some form of rent control.

As advocates seeking to extend the evictions moratorium argue it's a public health necessity, critics say that would be devastating for some small landlords.

Landlords Can't Pay

Carline Chery stands outside of her rental property in Dorchester. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Carline Chery walks through the two-family house she owns in Dorchester, complaining about all the lights on in broad daylight, and air conditioners humming in the windows. She says one of her two tenants stopped paying the rent in March. The tenants cited the evictions moratorium as a justification for not paying — even though they appear to be working, she says.

The moratorium doesn't mean they can live rent free — it’s just that Shery can’t evict them even though they owe her $10,000 in back rent.

"It's just like everything I'm trying to do is working against me, because they know the law,” she says. "I can't evict them. I'm forced to sell."

Chery says after four months in the red, she wants out of the property. And she has a buyer, only she can’t close until the current tenant moves — and there’s no indication that’s going to happen any time soon.