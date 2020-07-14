WBUR News
A proposal to overhaul policing in Massachusetts will move forward in the state Legislature.
The state Senate approved the bill just after 4 a.m. — after 17 hours of debate.
WBUR State House reporter Steve Brown joined Morning Edition to discuss the reform package.
This segment aired on July 14, 2020.
