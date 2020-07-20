WBUR News
Phase 3 Won't Begin In Somerville Until At Least Aug. 304:37Play
The city of Somerville will not enter phase three of the easing of coronavirus restrictions until at least Aug. 3, weeks after the rest of the state.
Somerville's mayor says he is pushing back reopening out of an abundance of caution.
To talk more about his decision, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone.
This segment aired on July 20, 2020.
