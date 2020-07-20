WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Phase 3 Won't Begin In Somerville Until At Least Aug. 304:37
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 20, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The city of Somerville will not enter phase three of the easing of coronavirus restrictions until at least Aug. 3, weeks after the rest of the state.

Somerville's mayor says he is pushing back reopening out of an abundance of caution.

To talk more about his decision, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone.

This segment aired on July 20, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news