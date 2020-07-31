A federal appeals court has overturned the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals Friday ordered a new penalty phase of the trial. That could open up the possibility that prosecutors agree to a plea deal giving Tsarnaev a sentence of life in prison and avoiding another high-profile, weeks-long sentencing phase in front of a new jury.

Tsarnaev's attorneys admitted his guilt at the start of the trial in 2015, and sought a plea deal before going to trial.

The decision centered on whether Tsarnaev received a fair trial and was lawfully punished. Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote in her 182-page opinion that judges must weigh whether each juror can ignore pretrial publicity about a case.

"Despite a diligent effort, the judge here did not meet the standard set," she wrote.

She noted that this decision will not mean Tsarnaev will ever be released from prison.

"Just to be crystal clear: Because we are affirming the convictions … and the many life sentences imposed on those remaining counts (which Dzhokhar has not challenged), Dzhokhar will remain confined to prison for the rest of his life, with the only question remaining being whether the government will end his life by executing him," Thompson wrote.

It would be the second, recent high-profile death penalty retrial in Massachusetts. Gary Lee Sampson pleaded guilty to the 2001 carjack killings of two Massachusetts men and the strangulation of a third man, and was then sentenced to death by a jury. But that death penalty sentence was overturned after a federal judge found that one of the jurors at his first trial had lied about her background.

Sampson was sentenced to death in a new trial in 2017.

Among the factors at play in what happens next is a new U.S. Attorney, Andrew Lelling, who replaced Carmen Ortiz, the U.S. Attorney who oversaw the Tsarnaev trial. Lelling on Friday said his office was reviewing the decision.

Lelling hasn't shied away from controversial cases. He pursued federal charges against a Massachusetts state court judge accused of helping a defendant in her courtroom avoid arrest by an immigration officer. And he pursued a corruption case initially filed under Ortiz against two Boston mayoral aides charged with extortion.

Tsarnaev and his older brother Tamerlan killed three and injured more than 260 people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013, then murdered a police officer several days later.

Tamerlan was killed during the manhunt for the brothers.

In 2015, a jury convicted Dzhokhar Tsarnaev of all 30 counts against him, and then handed down six death sentences.

Liz Norden, whose two sons J.P. and Paul each lost their right leg in the bombing, supported the death penalty for Tsarnaev. In an interview with WBUR Friday, she said the appeals court decision made her “sick to her stomach.” She said she’s sad at the prospect of a new penalty phase of the trial, but having sat through the first trial, is willing to do it again.

“It’s been seven years, and we live it every day. But somewhat of normalcy has set in. And if you kind of move on and move forward, and then have to go through it all over again? Really, it just sucks,” Norden said.

The First Circuit Court of appeals issued its decision Friday, after hearing arguments in the case in December 2019.

Tsarnaev's attorneys argued to the court that the case should never have been in Boston, that jurors were biased against him, and that evidence about the alleged previous crimes of Tsarnaev's older brother, Tamerlan, should have been presented at the trial

Before he went to trial, Tsarnaev's attorneys tried four times to get the case moved out of Boston. Four times, courts refused. His appellate attorneys argued that decision meant the jury pool drawn from Greater Boston deserved extra scrutiny, because of the impact of the bombings on people who lived here.

Specifically, Tsarnaev's attorneys say trial Judge George O'Toole should have investigated when the defense told him about two jurors whose posts on social media they argued showed bias.

The jury forewoman called Tsarnaev a "piece of garbage" on Twitter, and lied during initial questioning about sheltering in place during the manhunt.

The other juror posted on Facebook about jury selection — even after being told not to. He said it was "legit crazy" to be less than 10 feet from Tsarnaev.

When the defense raised the posts before trial, jurors were in the courthouse. But Judge O'Toole didn't question them.

The government's attorney insisted it was O'Toole's call, and that he had discretion to decide whether jurors needed to be questioned further.

Bias was such a big concern because Boston had lived through the bombing and its aftermath. Jurors were called from communities that had sheltered in place. They walked by memorials on their way to work. They'd gone to fundraising concerts and bought Boston Strong T-shirts to support the survivors.

First Circuit Court Judge Juan R. Torruella had previously ruled on the question of moving the trial . In 2015, he was the sole vote to relocate the trial away from Boston when it came before three appeals court judges.