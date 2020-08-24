WBUR News
Anthony Martignetti, Who Ran Through Boston's North End In An Iconic Spaghetti Ad, Dies At 6305:02Play
For decades, TV viewers in Boston watched a young boy run through the streets of the North End, hustling home for dinner because it was Wednesday, “Prince Spaghetti day.” The ad, which first aired in 1969, ran well into the 1980s, and made the little boy featured, Anthony Martignetti, a local celebrity.
Martignetti died overnight. He was 63 years old. Last year, WBUR’s Jamie Bologna walked the streets of the North End with Martignetti 50 years after the ad debuted.
This segment aired on August 24, 2020.
