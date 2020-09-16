With The Loss Of Gants, Baker Has A Historic Opportunity At The High Court

With the death of Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants, Gov. Charlie Baker will do what none of his most recent predecessors have done.

He'll be the first governor in recent memory to appoint all seven state supreme court justices.

Baker has already appointed five justices, all of whom were elevated to the high court in the last four years. And he was scheduled to replace Justice Barbara Lenk, who will reach the mandatory retirement age and leave the bench in December. With a nomination for a new justice after the loss of Gants, all of the court's members will have been named by Baker.

The first step in the process belongs to the Judicial Nominating Commission, which reviews applications, interviews candidates and forwards recommendations to the governor. Attorney Liza Lunt, a former member of the commission, worked on nominating the five of the current justices.

Gants death leaves a large void, she said.

"Finding somebody who can fit [Gants'] shoes will be impossible and the governor has a difficult job trying to find a replacement," Lunt said. "Everybody is new and that can change the whole tenor of the court."

Gants' influence on the court was evident, according to many court observers who praised his commitment to fairness and equity — especially fairness to those without resources and racial equity. Defense Attorney Jamie Sultan, who frequently argues before the SJC, said the current justices all have strong backgrounds as prosecutors.

"As far as I know, nobody currently sitting on this court has ever represented a criminal defendant in a courtroom," Sultan said. "And that's extraordinary for a court made up of seven people. And it's just really important and in my view, that this court be balanced."