In His Long-Shot Bid To Unseat Sen. Markey, Kevin O'Connor Wants To Channel Scott Brown

Kevin O'Connor is picking up where Rep. Joe Kennedy III left off: hoping to convince Massachusetts voters that Sen. Ed Markey has been in Washington too long and spends too little time in Massachusetts. "He's been there for 44 years," O'Connor told WBUR. "Congressman Kennedy presented to the Massachusetts voters — and I will present to the Massachusetts voters — that relative to the amount of time he's lived in the Washington bubble, he's accomplished very little." Markey managed to fend off a challenge from Kennedy in the much-followed Democratic primary race. But in his bid for another term in the U.S. Senate, he still has to get by O'Connor, who won the Republican primary. O'Connor, of Dover, is a political newcomer who said he represents "a common sense" approach to government. The 58-year-old attorney, business owner and father of four said he's running for Senate to bring change to Washington. Dysfunction in Congress, he said, is fueled by entitled politicians who have been there too long. O'Connor supports term limits, and if elected to the Senate, he promises to serve no more than two terms.

"... I believe [Markey] has a record of underachievement, to put it mildly. And I felt that I was prepared at this stage of my life to make a contribution." Kevin O'Connor

"I am tired of the career politicians who engage in the politics of polarization," he said. "I believe [Markey] has a record of underachievement, to put it mildly. And I felt that I was prepared at this stage of my life to make a contribution." As he did against Kennedy, Markey will likely push back and cite his decades-long record of fighting for progressive causes — from the nuclear freeze movement in the 1980s, to telecom reform and stricter fuel efficiency standards, to co-sponsoring the Green New Deal. At a recent Democratic unity event, Markey pointed that O'Connor is running in a state that voted 2-1 against Donald Trump in 2016, and said the president remains deeply unpopular. "I would point to the fact that [O'Connor] says he's a big Donald Trump supporter, and I don't think the voters of Massachusetts are going to be either supporting Donald Trump or his efforts to have another Senate seat be Republican, especially one coming from Massachusetts," Markey said. Although O'Connor supports President Trump, he said he's not in lock-step with him. "I think the president has done some things well; he's done some things in a manner that I would do differently," he said. Kevin O'Connor casts his vote at the Dover Town Hall on Aug. 26. (Matt Stone/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via GettyImages) For example, unlike Trump, O'Connor acknowledges that climate change is real. But he said the Green New Deal would wreck the American economy. "It would be a massive tax increase, a massive financial imposition upon the American economy, and I don't think would serve our environment well," he said. O'Connor gave Trump credit for a strong economy before the pandemic, and applauded Operation Warp Speed — Trump's push to develop a vaccine quickly. While Markey has focused on racial justice, O'Connor, like Trump, said the current moment should be about law and order. "[Markey] wants to defund the police," he said. "I want to defend the police." During the primary campaign, Markey called for "reimagining" local police forces rather than defunding them. If returned to the Senate, he said he would fight for overhauling the criminal justice system. His plans include providing more money for education, health care and prevention, as well as ending qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that can prevent lawsuits against police facing allegations of abuse. For his part, O'Connor said he supports qualified immunity for police.

"... [O'Connor] says he's a big Donald Trump supporter, and I don't think the voters of Massachusetts are going to be either supporting Donald Trump or his efforts to have another Senate seat be Republican, especially one coming from Massachusetts." Sen. Ed Markey