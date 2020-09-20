The chair of the Amherst College Board of Trustees had a close working relationship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Andrew Nussbaum served as a law clerk to Ginsburg while she was on the U.S. Court of Appeals in the early 1990s, just before she landed on the Supreme Court. He also clerked in the early 1990s for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the late Justice Ginsburg's life and legacy, what she was like as a boss, and her indomitable will to push through any obstacle.