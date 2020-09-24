'I'm Running': Andrea Campbell Enters The Race For Boston Mayor

Saying Boston needs a leader who "has lived the systemic inequities facing our residents," City Councilor Andrea Campbell is jumping into the race for mayor.

Campbell, who is Black, joins fellow councilor Michelle Wu in challenging Mayor Marty Walsh, though Walsh hasn't formally announced he'll seek a third term next year.

Representation in city leadership is shaping up as a central issue in the campaign. Boston is a majority-minority city, and women make up slightly more than half the population, according to the Census Bureau. Yet all of the city's mayors have been white men.

In a video announcing her candidacy, Campbell features a Black mother saying she wants her daughter to see "someone that she can relate to" in the mayor's office.

"I'm running for mayor because every neighborhood deserves real change and a real chance," Campbell says in the video.

Campbell's first campaign event Thursday is in Roxbury.

Campbell, 38, brings a compelling personal biography to the mayoral contest. A Boston native who lost her mother at 8 months old and spent time in foster care as a child, she attended Boston Public Schools and went on to Princeton and UCLA Law School. She delivered a TEDx Talk in 2018 about the death of her twin brother, Andre, who suffered from an autoimmune disease and died in state Department of Correction custody.

In a statement on her mayoral bid, Campbell said the "different life outcomes" for her and her brother show the best and worst of Boston.

"I’ve suffered tremendous pain and loss, and experienced how Boston is a city divided by access to opportunity,” Campbell said. "The inequities in access to education, housing that is affordable, good jobs, health care, parks and green space, streets that are clean, and neighborhoods that feel safe are all too familiar to me. But I also know what is possible in Boston."