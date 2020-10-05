According to his doctors, President Trump is doing well and could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.

The doctors say he can continue his COVID-19 treatments at the White House.

The president's illness from the coronavirus has not only shocked the world but it has shaken up the presidential campaign, with less than a month before Election Day.

WBUR's Anthony Brooks spoke to voters in New Hampshire, the state the president is counting on to help him win. He joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.