Gov. Baker Proposes Amendments To Police Reform Bill, Threatening Veto04:45Play
The Massachusetts police reform bill is headed back to the Legislature. Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed several amendments, and has said he's not afraid to veto the bill in its current form.
Joining WBUR's Morning Edition to explain the governor's objection, and where legislation goes from here, was senior State House reporter Steve Brown.
This segment aired on December 11, 2020.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
