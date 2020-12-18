The coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on nonprofit organizations that serve people in need. Many have had to change the way they operate or the services they offer. Some are struggling to manage increased need with a drop in fundraising.

With 2020 drawing to a close, WBUR's Jack Lepiarz asked some charities — the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester, United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley, and Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston — how this year has been for them.