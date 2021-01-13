On Wednesday, Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

The House of Representatives voted to support a single article of impeachment that charges President Trump with "incitement of insurrection."

The vote comes one week to the day after the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Ten Republicans joined Democrats to support the impeachment.

During the debate earlier on the House floor, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan of Lowell said she was in disbelief:

"Disbelief that after the President incited a violent mob to commit an act of insurrection and remain silent as police officers were assaulted, the Capitol was ransacked and members of this body fled for their lives, that there are still members of his party who refuse to hold him accountable. It's because of that inaction that there is only one path forward to put an end to this presidency."

Just before she delivered those remarks in the chamber, Trahan joined WBUR's All Things Considered to explain why Trump should be impeached.