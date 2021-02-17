Boston FBI agent John Connolly will soon be freed from a Florida prison.

Connolly was convicted of second degree murder for leaking information to mobster James "Whitey" Bulger.

The tip-off led to the killing of gambling executive John Callahan nearly 40 years ago.

Earlier today, a Florida commission voted to release Connolly on medical grounds.

Connolly has cancer and reportedly has less than a year to live. He's spent nearly 19 years behind bars.

