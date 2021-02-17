Support the news
Boston FBI agent John Connolly will soon be freed from a Florida prison.
Connolly was convicted of second degree murder for leaking information to mobster James "Whitey" Bulger.
The tip-off led to the killing of gambling executive John Callahan nearly 40 years ago.
Earlier today, a Florida commission voted to release Connolly on medical grounds.
Connolly has cancer and reportedly has less than a year to live. He's spent nearly 19 years behind bars.
Senior Reporter Ally Jarmanning joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss his release from prison.
This segment aired on February 17, 2021.
