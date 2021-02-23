Support the news
Boston Medical Center Emergency Room Doctor Joins Mayoral Race03:45Play
Another candidate has entered the race for mayor of Boston. State Rep. Jon Santiago announced his candidacy Tuesday morning in a video that focused on his work as an emergency room doctor at Boston Medical Center.
Santiago becomes the fourth candidate to enter the race, joining Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George.
He joined WBUR's Deborah Becker to discuss his run for the city's highest office.
This segment aired on February 23, 2021.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
