Support the news
Baker Unveils Vaccination Timeline For Mass. Residents 16 Or Older04:45Play
Soon, everyone ages 16 or older in Massachusetts will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine under a scheduled unveiled Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.
"On April 19, Patriots' Day, the general public will become eligible to be vaccinated here in the commonwealth," he said.
Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to provide more details.
This segment aired on March 17, 2021.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Jack Lepiarz Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.
Support the news