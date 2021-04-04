Lawmakers on Beacon Hill are calling for changes at the Department of Children and Families.

A state report found the agency acted inappropriately when it decided to return a 14-year-old Fall River boy, who was autistic, to the custody of his father. David Almond died after being found bruised and emaciated last fall.

His father, and the father's girlfriend, are charged with second-degree murder.

Mary McGeown, the executive director of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss.