Saying, "We can't go back, we can only go better," Kim Janey announced Tuesday morning that she will be a candidate for mayor of Boston in the fall election.

Janey became acting Mayor last month, when Marty Walsh resigned to become U.S. Secretary of Labor. In a video released this morning, Janey says her campaign will focus on racial equity and recovering from the pandemic.

WBUR's Senior political reporter, Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the announcement.